New York City ending 90-day shelter stay rule for housing vouchers

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams made an announcement about housing and homelessness Friday in New York City.

He signed an executive order waiving the rule that required people to stay in city shelters for 90 days before they are eligible for a housing voucher.

"Removing this rule will help even more people enter into permanent housing as quickly as possible, and will do something without overburdening taxpayers," Adams said.

