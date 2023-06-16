New York City ending 90-day shelter stay rule for housing vouchers
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams made an announcement about housing and homelessness Friday in New York City.
He signed an executive order waiving the rule that required people to stay in city shelters for 90 days before they are eligible for a housing voucher.
- Related Story: Mayor Eric Adams calls on Albany to pass measures he says will help build 100,000 affordable housing units
"Removing this rule will help even more people enter into permanent housing as quickly as possible, and will do something without overburdening taxpayers," Adams said.
Watch the mayor's briefing above for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.