5 New York City employees among 18 charged in alleged identity theft scheme

NEW YORK -- What started as an investigation into ghost guns ended with the bust of an alleged identity theft scheme in Manhattan involving public servants.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Thursday that 18 people have been charged in connection with the scheme, including five employees at the Department of Homeless Services, an MTA worker and a member of the NYPD.

The DA alleges the group conspired to steal people's identities to fraudulently get COVID benefits -- $1.2 million in all.

"Stealing the identity of New Yorkers, many of them homeless, and defrauding a critical social safety net program during one of the most challenging times in our city's history is downright shameful and we allege criminal," Bragg said.

Bragg says that of the 170 theft victims, most were shelter residents.

All of the defendants were arraigned Thursday afternoon.