New Yorkers celebrate Earth Day at events across city

Volunteers spend Earth Day planting trees, cleaning up in Queens
NEW YORK -- New Yorkers celebrated Earth Day at events across the city Saturday.

In Queens, Mayor Eric Adams and volunteers helped clean up trails and plant trees in Alley Pond Park.

Adams says the city's green initiatives are far-reaching and will make a difference.

"It's everything from the solar panels, how do we look at food to improve our environments, battery usage in EVs -- electric vehicles, looking at things that are doable, executable and accountable to the people of the city," he said.

City park officials say green spaces in the city can help mitigate excessive heat risks while also collecting storm water and cleaning our air.

In Times Square, some of Broadway's top talent led the second annual Broadway Celebrates Earth Day free concert.

The concert was held on Broadway between 45th and 46th streets, kicking off the city's car-free Earth Day.

"It's a critical issue. The climate crisis is here with greater threats ahead. As a Broadway community, we are using our voices as artists, as cultural leaders, to sing out, to get loud," said Molly Braverman, director of the Broadway Green Alliance.

The alliance used the concert to spread its message of sustainability.

First published on April 22, 2023 / 6:03 PM

