New York City announces new drone permit guidelines

NEW YORK -- More drones can now take to the skies above New York City.

Mayor Eric Adams on Friday announced the city is rolling out new guidelines for drone permits.

The rules allow for the use of drones for building and infrastructure inspections, green space planning and capital projects.

"We're paving the way for the future use of drones here in our everyday lives, not just in emergency situations ... Technology can look at loose bricks, structural problems, loose screws. The potential is just endless," Adams said.

All permitted drones will need to obtain safety authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 7:30 PM

