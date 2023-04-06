New York City Department of Transportation will test local delivery hubs to cut down on emissions
NEW YORK -- New York City's Department of Transportation will start testing local delivery hubs in an effort to cut down on emissions.
They'll move deliveries from trucks to more sustainable forms of transportation, like hand carts.
Those drivers will bring your deliveries right to your door.
These "micro-hubs" are meant to cut down on the number of big trucks on our roads.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.