New York City Department of Transportation will test local delivery hubs to cut down on emissions

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City's Department of Transportation will start testing local delivery hubs in an effort to cut down on emissions.

They'll move deliveries from trucks to more sustainable forms of transportation, like hand carts.

Those drivers will bring your deliveries right to your door.

These "micro-hubs" are meant to cut down on the number of big trucks on our roads.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 7:27 PM

