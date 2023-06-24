New York City Department of Education impacted by online security breach

NYC Department of Education impacted by online security breach

NEW YORK -- An online security breach is impacting the New York City Department of Education.

Officials say certain DOE files were affected.

The data includes social security numbers, dates of birth and employee IDs for thousands of students, staff and service providers.

Student evaluations were also accessed.

Everyone affected is being notified as the police and FBI investigate.