New York City Department of Education kicks off Summer Meals program for kids 18 and under

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City's Department of Education is kicking off its free Summer Meals program Monday. 

According to Feeding America, one in six children in New York face hunger.

Summer Meals are free to children 18 years and under. They include nutritious foods like fruit and vegetables. 

To find a Summer Meals program near you, call 311, text "NYC FOOD" to 304-394 or CLICK HERE. 

First published on June 26, 2023 / 8:00 AM

