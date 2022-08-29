New York City Department of Education kicks off New Teacher Week orientation

NEW YORK -- The New York City public school system kicked off New Teacher Week on Monday to welcome new educators to the Department of Education.

Schools Chancellor David Banks told them they have the opportunity to make a big impact on the lives of students.

"That a word from you can help to transform the life of a young person. It can steer them one way or the other," said Banks.

The orientation event was held at the King's Theater in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Teachers were informed of department procedures as well as the challenges and rewards of being a New York City school teacher.