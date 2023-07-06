New York City DEP worker killed in multi-vehicle crash in Queens
NEW YORK -- A crash in Queens claimed the life of a worker for the city's Department of Environmental Protection.
Police say the driver of a black Mercedes crashed into a DEP truck early Thursday morning on Atlantic Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Richmond Hill.
The force of the crash caused the truck to roll over. A DEP worker was ejected from the vehicle and became pinned underneath it.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 38-year-old victim has not yet been identified.
The driver of the Mercedes was arrested at the scene.
Police say 24-year-old Errick Persaud, of Queens, is facing vehicular manslaughter and DWI charges.
A second DEP worker inside the truck suffered minor injuries.
