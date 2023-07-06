Watch CBS News
New York City DEP worker killed in multi-vehicle crash in Queens

NEW YORK -- A crash in Queens claimed the life of a worker for the city's Department of Environmental Protection.

Police say the driver of a black Mercedes crashed into a DEP truck early Thursday morning on Atlantic Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Richmond Hill.

The force of the crash caused the truck to roll over. A DEP worker was ejected from the vehicle and became pinned underneath it.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 38-year-old victim has not yet been identified.

The driver of the Mercedes was arrested at the scene.

Police say 24-year-old Errick Persaud, of Queens, is facing vehicular manslaughter and DWI charges.

A second DEP worker inside the truck suffered minor injuries.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 5:35 PM

