Minimum pay rate set for New York City delivery workers

NEW YORK -- New York City-based delivery workers are getting a raise.

Starting July 12, the minimum pay rate starts at $17.96, then it goes up to $19.96 on April 1, 2025.

This is a first-of-its-kind minimum pay rate for app-based restaurant delivery workers, who currently earn just over $7 an hour in the city.

"It's good for the economy because when the deliveristas are paid the right salary, they're going to recycle the dollars back into the community," Mayor Eric Adams said.

A DoorDash spokesperson released the following statement:

"Today's deeply misguided decision by the [NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection] ignores the unintended consequences it will cause and sadly will undermine the very delivery workers it seeks to support. Given the broken process that resulted in such an extreme final minimum pay rule, we will continue to explore all paths forward — including litigation — to ensure we continue to best support Dashers and protect the flexibility that so many delivery workers like them depend on. Simply put: Dashers, merchants, and all New Yorkers deserve better than extreme policies like this. We hope that we can find a path forward that allows us to continue to best serve the communities across New York City."