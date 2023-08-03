Watch CBS News
New York City woman files first lawsuit related to Hell's Kitchen crane collapse

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Lawsuit filed over crane collapse in Hell's Kitchen
Lawsuit filed over crane collapse in Hell's Kitchen 00:36

NEW YORK -- A New York City woman has filed the first lawsuit related to the July 26 crane collapse in Hell's Kitchen.

Marcy Olin, 59, is suing several construction companies and the crane operator.

Olin says she suffered severe emotional distress when debris from the falling crane rained down on her car, destroying it.

The crane was more than 40 stories above the ground when the cab burst into flames, then the boom arm partially collapsed.

Twelve people were injured.

The companies named in the lawsuit have not responded.

