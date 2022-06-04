CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level, though city health department continues to recommend masks indoors
NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.
The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.
The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.
The number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.
Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
