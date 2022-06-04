Watch CBS News
Health

CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level, though city health department continues to recommend masks indoors

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CDC downgrades NYC to medium COVID alert level
CDC downgrades NYC to medium COVID alert level 00:25

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.

The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.

The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.

COVID VACCINE

The number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.

Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 3, 2022 / 9:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.