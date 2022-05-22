New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams to deliver first State of the City address

NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams to deliver first State of the City

NEW YORK -- New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams will deliver her first State of the City address on Sunday.

Adams, who was elected in January, will deliver the speech at 1 p.m. at York College in Queens.

The event will be livestreamed in several languages on the City Council's website.

