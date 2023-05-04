New York City Council considering slate of bills to address mental health crisis

NEW YORK -- Members of the New York City Council are hoping to turn the tide on what they call a mental health crisis in the city.

The council is considering a slate of bills that would expand mental health outreach, education and resources available to New Yorkers.

"We are failing. Can't none of us leave this administration if we don't change what's happening right now. This is not talking points. This is not about policies. This is about humanity. We have to provide resources for our people," said Bronx Council Member Kevin Riley.

The comments were made during a hearing Thursday before the Committee on Mental Health.