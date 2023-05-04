Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City Council considering slate of bills to address mental health crisis

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC Council meeting on mental health
NYC Council meeting on mental health 00:36

NEW YORK -- Members of the New York City Council are hoping to turn the tide on what they call a mental health crisis in the city. 

The council is considering a slate of bills that would expand mental health outreach, education and resources available to New Yorkers. 

"We are failing. Can't none of us leave this administration if we don't change what's happening right now. This is not talking points. This is not about policies. This is about humanity. We have to provide resources for our people," said Bronx Council Member Kevin Riley. 

The comments were made during a hearing Thursday before the Committee on Mental Health. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 2:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.