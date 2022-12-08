New York City Council committee hearing on Fair Chance for Housing Act set for Thursday

NEW YORK -- A New York City Council committee is holding a hearing Thursday on the Fair Chance for Housing Act, which would prevent landlords from considering a potential tenant's criminal past before renting out apartments.

The steps in front of City Hall were filled with advocates.

"We have to stop demonizing people with conviction histories. People should not face never-ending punishment after they served their rime," said Andre Ward, associate vice president at the David Rothenberg Center for Public Policy at the Fortune Society.

Ward and other housing advocates back the Fair Chance for Housing Act, which would make it illegal for New York City landlords to factor in an individual's criminal record when considering tenants.

"Today, we go from saying that you can't live with us to saying housing is a human right and every New Yorker deserves stable housing. Today, we turn the narrative around," said Councilman Keith Powers.

As it stands, landlords and brokers are allowed to deny housing on the basis of a criminal background. The group said the only exception to the new law would be for registered sex offenders.

Supporters pushed to change the law last year, but many landlords and tenants prevented it from moving forward.

"In a nutshell, it's putting criminal privilege over resident safety. I think most council members will admit that there are certain categories of criminality that put other residents at risk," said Frank Ricci, from the Rent Stabilization Association.

Twenty-nine council members, a majority, support the legislation and hope to pass it this term. Opponents say they will put up another fight.