New York City Clerk's Office completely booked for Valentine's Day weddings

Couples line up outside NYC Clerk's Office to tie the knot on Valentine's Day

NEW YORK -- Appointments to tie the knot were a hot commodity this Valentine's Day at New York's office of the city clerk; all slots were taken.

A whole lot of love lined up outside the office as couples, like Anar Rakhimzhanova and Alexei Kisselev, waited to say "I do" on Wednesday.

"Today is a nice day. Valentine's Day, it's a good occasion," Rakhimzhanova said.

"He's kind of a romantic," Kisselev said.

Once official, the wedded bliss spilled from their smiles as couple after couple posed for post-nuptial pics.

Swapnil Violet Dias and Jamil Luis Cruz chose to marry at what some call City Hall because that's how his grandparents tied the knot.

"God bless 'em. He deserves her and she deserves him," grandmother Mercedes Vargas said.

The couple's moms were also in attendance and seemed over the moon.

"I'm just so happy for them, I really am. I can't even tell you how excited I am," mom Dawn Marie Cruz said.

Vilma and Matthew Odom call Pennsylvania home, but fell in love in Brooklyn.

"So we eloped," Vilma said.

"Back to where it all began," Matthew said.

Engaged at Christmas, the couple could not wait to exchange their vows.

"Super happy, so happy," Vilma said.

"She found this, like, on Instagram. You can get married for the like $40 or something," Matthew said.

"We're like, do it," Vilma said.

"We're like, let's go," Matthew said.

From the sidewalks and from the street, New Yorkers shouted well wishes to the newlyweds.

On what they call the "perfect day," Katya and Luke Hhadukiewicz say Valentine's Day now holds new meaning.

"It's amazing. I actually got emotional," Katya said.

"She didn't think she was going to get emotional, and she totally was because I'm more of the sentimental one," Luke said.

Posing for pictures with the happy couple, Katya's sister witnessed the joy of the moment.

"The best way I could spend my Valentine's Day. I'm single, and honestly, I prefer this over anything else," Anastasia Vladykina said.

As it does for these "just married" couples, may love surround you on Valentine's Day and always.