Police seek man accused of pepper spraying 70-year-old during church service in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked a church volunteer in Manhattan last month.

It happened at a church on the corner of Barclay Street and Church Street in Tribeca.

Police say a man entered the church and disrupted the service just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

When a 70-year-old volunteer with the church tried to stop him, the man allegedly pepper sprayed the 70-year-old in the face then ran off.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

January 24, 2024

