New York City Children's Theater adapts "The Nutcracker" for younger audiences

NEW YORK -- The New York City Children's Theater has adapted the beloved ballet "The Nutcracker" for younger audiences.

"My First Nutcracker" is performing at Theatre Row on 42nd Street.

It tells the classic story of a young girl whisked away to a magical land, where she encounters a prince and a pesky mouse king. The land is also filled with delicious treats and dancing flowers.

Founder and Artistic Director Barbara Zinn Krieger and Director and Choreographer Melissa Riker joined CBS2 on Monday to share what's special about the show.

CLICK HERE for tickets and more information.