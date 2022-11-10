Watch CBS News
Mayor Eric Adams signs package of child care bills to support working caregivers in New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday signed a package of child care bills aimed at supporting working parents, caregivers and families.

"Struggling to balance child care and the needs of providing for a family is something that no parent should have to go through. Shouldn't be hard to raise a family in our city," Adams said.

The bills call for initiatives ranging from a study on how to make child care more affordable to creating a website with a directory of child care programs and administering an agency to establish a child care grant program.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 7:08 PM

