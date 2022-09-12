New York City leaders announce youth apprenticeship program to help connect students with jobs

NEW YORK -- The mayor, schools chancellor and business community on Monday announced a public-private partnership aimed at putting students on the path to a good-paying job right out of high school.

Chancellor David Banks says they are starting with a "bold goal."

"That every student will graduate on a path to long-term economic security by the time they leave high school with the early college credits or credentials and real work experiences that will give them the head-start that they need," Banks said.

The chancellor says the Career Readiness and Modern Youth Apprenticeship Program will connect thousands of students with opportunities at major companies across the city over the next three years.

Another phase of the effort will help students graduate with college credits.