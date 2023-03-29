6 men charged in ATM burglary ring across New York City

NEW YORK -- Six men have been charged in an ATM burglary ring in New York City.

According to an indictment, the suspects were charged in connection to 19 incidents in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens that took place between June 2022 and January 2023.

The suspects allegedly used bolt cutters and other tools to break into stores and dislodge ATMs.

Prosecutors say video from one burglary shows the suspects walking out of a Bushwick deli last August. One of them is seen holding a cash register tray while two others are dragging out an ATM.