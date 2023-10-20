New York City homeless advocate proposes giving asylum seekers housing vouchers instead of putting them in hotels
NEW YORK -- As the city's right-to-shelter dispute enters mediation, one of New York's leading homeless advocates has a suggestion for cutting costs.
Christine Quinn, the former City Council speaker, says the city could save billions by giving migrants and asylum seekers housing vouchers, rather than putting them in hotels.
"A night in a welfare hotel is $383. A night living in a permanent home with a voucher is $72," Quinn said.
Quinn estimates the move could save the city $3 billion.
Watch the entire interview with Quinn on "The Point with Marcia Kramer" at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on CBS2.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.