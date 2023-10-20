New York City homeless advocate proposes giving asylum seekers housing vouchers instead of putting them in hotels

Homeless advocate says NYC could save $3B by giving migrants housing vouchers

NEW YORK -- As the city's right-to-shelter dispute enters mediation, one of New York's leading homeless advocates has a suggestion for cutting costs.

Christine Quinn, the former City Council speaker, says the city could save billions by giving migrants and asylum seekers housing vouchers, rather than putting them in hotels.

"A night in a welfare hotel is $383. A night living in a permanent home with a voucher is $72," Quinn said.

Quinn estimates the move could save the city $3 billion.

