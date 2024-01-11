Watch CBS News
Local News

Curfew being considered for New York City asylum seeker shelters

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Curfew being considered for NYC shelters housing asylum seekers
Curfew being considered for NYC shelters housing asylum seekers 00:36

NEW YORK -- A curfew could be coming to New York City shelters that house asylum seekers.

We're told some communities and elected officials have asked Mayor Eric Adams' office to look into imposing the rule.

All Department of Homeless Services shelters have a curfew in place.

Queens Councilwoman Joann Ariola says she brought up the issue at a meeting Thursday.

"We've been seeing an uptick in crimes committed by the migrants throughout the city, and a lot of migrants go into communities begging for money at doorsteps," she said.

We're told the mayor's office is considering all options.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 10:48 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.