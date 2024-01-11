Curfew being considered for New York City asylum seeker shelters

Curfew being considered for NYC shelters housing asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- A curfew could be coming to New York City shelters that house asylum seekers.

We're told some communities and elected officials have asked Mayor Eric Adams' office to look into imposing the rule.

All Department of Homeless Services shelters have a curfew in place.

Queens Councilwoman Joann Ariola says she brought up the issue at a meeting Thursday.

"We've been seeing an uptick in crimes committed by the migrants throughout the city, and a lot of migrants go into communities begging for money at doorsteps," she said.

We're told the mayor's office is considering all options.