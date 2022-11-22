Watch CBS News
New York City announces plans to expand bike lanes and public spaces in 2023

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York City plans to expand bike lanes
NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Transportation on Monday announced plans to expand bike lanes and public spaces in 2023. 

The agency identified bike and pedestrian access improvements at the Washington Bridge between Manhattan and the Bronx over the Harlem River, a protected bike lane on Tenth Avenue in Manhattan, and upgraded Open Streets with a two-way bike boulevard on Berry Street in Brooklyn. 

New Yorkers told us they see a need for the improvements, but worry about potential problems caused by expanded bike lanes. 

"So with the bicyclists, that could actually be a propensity for a lot of injuries and accidents. So no, wouldn't do that," said David Ibeneme, from Brooklyn. 

"We need more bike lanes. There are lots of bikes. You can see the numbers are increasing. We gotta do it," another man said. 

Another project on the list is a two-way bike boulevard, plazas and shared streets on Broadway between Madison and Herald Squares in Manhattan. 

First published on November 21, 2022 / 9:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

