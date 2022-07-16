New York City Animal Care Centers see 25% increase in surrendered animals as pet owners struggle with inflation

NEW YORK -- New York City's animal care shelters are overwhelmed with a larger numbers of surrendered animals, and in many cases, the people dropping them off blame inflation and hard financial times.

A pet adoption event in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, on Saturday got some dogs and cats out of the system and into people's home.

There were so many cats and kittens to choose from for 6-year-old Maelyn Havens, of Brooklyn, who was inside a mobile pet adoption van in Bay Ridge with parents Duval and Erika.

"And I love cute cats," Maelyn said.

She quickly found the one and named her "Cookie."

"She already picked out the name before we even came here," Duval Havens said.

Cookie was home in less than an hour, and she was clearly in need of a little time to adjust to her new family, as evidenced by a photo showing Cookie sitting at the top of a staircase while Maelyn sat at the bottom.

"There's so many that need homes," one person said.

Leaders at New York City's three Animal Care Centers say they had 5,500 animals surrendered to them in the first half of last year. Compare that to 6,800 this year for the same period.

ACC mobile adoption coordinator Kenzie DuMars says the top reasons for the 25 percent increase include financial issues and housing issues.

Adoption events like this one get out to where the people are and make a difference.

Small breed dogs are very popular in New York City, for obvious reasons. It's larger ones and the older ones that can present a challenge, such as 8-year-old Cami.

"He's one of our cases that was surrendered because they just really didn't have the financial situation to care for him anymore," DuMars said.

"We want all the cages empty," New York City Council Member Justin Brannan said. "Take one home, save its life and you'll be better for it."

ACC can help New Yorkers with their pets, offering grant money, access to pet food pantries with delivery service, and discounted veterinary care.

All the cats and most of the dogs brought to Saturday's Mobile Adoption Event were successfully sent home to new forever families.

To learn more about ACC and its adoptions, grants and help programs, visit nycacc.org.