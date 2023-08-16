Proposed rule would require New York City ride-share vehicles go electric
NEW YORK -- New York could become the first city to mandate ride-shares go all electric by 2030.
The proposed rule would require all ride-share vehicles, including Uber and Lyft, to be either zero-emission or wheelchair-accessible.
The city says it would issue fines or suspensions to companies that don't comply.
A public hearing on the proposal will be held online in September.
