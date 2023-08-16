Watch CBS News
Proposed rule would require New York City ride-share vehicles go electric

Proposal requires ride-sharing vehicles in NYC to be zero-emission by 2030
Proposal requires ride-sharing vehicles in NYC to be zero-emission by 2030 00:24

NEW YORK -- New York could become the first city to mandate ride-shares go all electric by 2030.

The proposed rule would require all ride-share vehicles, including Uber and Lyft, to be either zero-emission or wheelchair-accessible.

The city says it would issue fines or suspensions to companies that don't comply.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held online in September.

