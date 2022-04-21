Watch CBS News

New York City's air quality levels showing signs of improvement, report says

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Mayor Adams opens rooftop farm on Staten Island 00:48

NEW YORK -- A new report from the American Lung Association says New York City is seeing some improvements in air quality. 

The State of the Air report found that between 2018 and 2020, New York City experienced fewer unhealthy days of high ozone, also known as smog, recording its lowest-ever level. 

But New York remains 14th on the list of cities "most polluted by ozone."

As for particle pollution, also known as soot, the report found the city had its best-ever level and was taken off the list of 25 worst cities for this measure.

CLICK HERE to read the report

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 21, 2022 / 7:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.