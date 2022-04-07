Mayor Eric Adams launches CARE strategy in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams launched his new CARE strategy Wednesday in East New York, Brooklyn.

CARE stands for City Agencies Revitalizing the Economy.

The mayor says the program will help create job hubs as city agency officers are relocated in key neighborhoods.

"We're building a more inclusive economy that works for all New Yorkers. This is about reimagining our communities and giving the hope and opportunity by doing so," Adams said.

The mayor took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for what will be the largest commercial building in the Broadway Junction area.

The Department of Social Services will be one of the first agencies to move in as part of the city's new CARE strategy.