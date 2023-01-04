New York City agencies will go green with over 900 new electric vehicles

NYC adding hundreds of electric vehicles to replace old fleet

NEW YORK -- A new effort to make New York City greener was announced Wednesday.

Mayor Eric Adams says more than 900 new electric vehicles will replace fossil-fueled cars for agencies across the city.

The fleet includes new trucks and street sweepers for the sanitation department.

There will also be more than 300 new charging stations.

This is all being funded by a $10 million federal grant.