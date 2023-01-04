Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City agencies will go green with over 900 new electric vehicles

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC adding hundreds of electric vehicles to replace old fleet
NYC adding hundreds of electric vehicles to replace old fleet 00:19

NEW YORK -- A new effort to make New York City greener was announced Wednesday.

Mayor Eric Adams says more than 900 new electric vehicles will replace fossil-fueled cars for agencies across the city.

The fleet includes new trucks and street sweepers for the sanitation department.

Mayor Adams makes Sanitation announcement 16:23

There will also be more than 300 new charging stations.

This is all being funded by a $10 million federal grant.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 6:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.