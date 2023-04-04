NYPD, FDNY among New York City agencies asked to cut their budget

Budget cuts in store for agencies across New York City

NEW YORK -- Budget cuts are in store for many agencies across New York City.

In a letter obtained by CBS2, the NYPD and FDNY, along with the Department of Education and CUNY, are among the many agencies asked to cut their budget by at least 3%.

The city's budget director says the strain from asylum seekers, the cost of pending labor contracts and unexpected cuts and cost shifts in the governor's budget proposal are the reasons for the cuts.

The agencies were told the cuts cannot include layoffs.