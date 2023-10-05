New York City ends credit check requirement for families using affordable housing vouchers

NYC ends credit checks for families using affordable housing vouchers

NEW YORK -- New York City is taking a new step in its effort to make room in crowded shelters.

Families using vouchers to pay for affordable housing will no longer have to go through credit checks.

In a statement, officials said the change will get families into permanent homes more quickly.

It affects applications through the city's Department of Housing Preservation and Development and the Housing Development Corporation.

The vouchers already guarantee a family will be able to pay rent.