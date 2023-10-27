Candidates running for City Council's 43rd District in Brooklyn clash over asylum seeker crisis

NEW YORK -- Early voting starts Saturday in New York City, and there are two main contenders for the newly created "Asian Opportunity" City Council district in Southern Brooklyn.

Democrat Susan Zhuang and Republican Ying Tan clash over everything, including whether the feds can help the city deal with the asylum seeker crisis and who lives in the district.

"We in New York City need to help New Yorkers first," Tan said.

"You are not finding a solution," Zhuang said.

"They are not helping us. You don't get it," Tan said.

"You don't know what to do, and then you go hide in your Queens apartment," Zhuang said.

"Yes, you live out of state. You don't even live in New York City," Tan said.

"Go back and lie to your Queens people, thank you," Zhuang said.

