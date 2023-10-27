Watch CBS News
Candidates running for City Council's 43rd District in Brooklyn clash over asylum seeker crisis

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Candidates in City Council's 43rd District clash over asylum seeker crisis
Candidates in City Council's 43rd District clash over asylum seeker crisis 00:37

NEW YORK -- Early voting starts Saturday in New York City, and there are two main contenders for the newly created "Asian Opportunity" City Council district in Southern Brooklyn.

Democrat Susan Zhuang and Republican Ying Tan clash over everything, including whether the feds can help the city deal with the asylum seeker crisis and who lives in the district.

"We in New York City need to help New Yorkers first," Tan said.

"You are not finding a solution," Zhuang said.

"They are not helping us. You don't get it," Tan said.

"You don't know what to do, and then you go hide in your Queens apartment," Zhuang said.

"Yes, you live out of state. You don't even live in New York City," Tan said.

"Go back and lie to your Queens people, thank you," Zhuang said.

See the headed debate between the two candidates on "The Point with Marcia Kramer" at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on CBS2 and streaming on CBS News New York.

