Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi is grand marshal in New York City's 2nd annual Japan Day Parade

NEW YORK -- There was a celebration of Japanese culture on the Upper West Side on Saturday.

The city hosted the second annual Japan Day Parade.

It took over Central Park West from 67th Street to 81st Street.

More than 2,500 people took part in the parade.

This year's grand marshal was figure skater and Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi.

"I love the city of New York, so to be able to be here and be in a parade in New York City, it's huge. It's something I watched as a kid growing up, so many of the amazing parades here, so yeah, it's very exciting and I think to be able to celebrate Japanese culture as well," she said.

Before the parade, there was a street festival with performances and Japanese cuisine.