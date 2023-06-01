Gov. Kathy Hochul announces investment to expand child care options across state

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced an investment to fund and expand options for child care in New York state.

The $500 million comes from federal funds that have been underutilized.

A workforce retention grant will support 150,000 child care workers for things like bonus payments, recruiting new staff and more.

The budget also includes an investment in a pilot program for employer-sponsored child care.

"We'll have participating employers the state will help out. The employees will all split the cost of child care. Divide that big number into multiple ways we can help you, and we're going to start this off in three parts of the state and also a business navigator for people to see where there's child care available to them," Hochul said.

The application process for child care centers to apply for the workforce retention grant is set to open in July.