New York to launch first cannabis education campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York State's first public health education campaign on cannabis is set to launch. 

It aims to educate residents about the state's cannabis law. 

The campaign will include safety information with ads on many platforms from television to billboards and social media. 

The Office of Cannabis Management will launch the campaign at 11 a.m. Monday at City College. 

First published on April 4, 2022 / 9:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

