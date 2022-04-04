New York to launch first cannabis education campaign
ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York State's first public health education campaign on cannabis is set to launch.
It aims to educate residents about the state's cannabis law.
The campaign will include safety information with ads on many platforms from television to billboards and social media.
The Office of Cannabis Management will launch the campaign at 11 a.m. Monday at City College.
