Watch CBS News
Local News

New York Cannabis Control Board approves packaging, marketing rules

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York Cannabis Board approves packaging, marketing rules
New York Cannabis Board approves packaging, marketing rules 00:27

NEW YORK -- New York has taken another step in deciding how legalized, adult-use marijuana will be packaged and marketed in the state.

The New York Cannabis Control Board approved regulations it says will help protect public health and reduce waste.

The rules call for child-resistant packaging, clear labeling of the contents and limit marketing to adult-only audiences.

The regulations will undergo a 60-day period of public comment starting on June 15.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 1, 2022 / 8:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.