New York Cannabis Control Board approves packaging, marketing rules
NEW YORK -- New York has taken another step in deciding how legalized, adult-use marijuana will be packaged and marketed in the state.
The New York Cannabis Control Board approved regulations it says will help protect public health and reduce waste.
The rules call for child-resistant packaging, clear labeling of the contents and limit marketing to adult-only audiences.
The regulations will undergo a 60-day period of public comment starting on June 15.
