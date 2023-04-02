WATCH: Foul-smelling corpse flower expected to bloom soon at New York Botanical Garden

"Corpse flower" about to bloom at New York Botanical Garden

NEW YORK -- All eyes are on a smelly plant in that hasn't bloomed in four years.

The corpse flower at the New York Botanical Garden is preparing to bloom. It only lasts 24-36 hours.

The flower gets its nickname from the odor it releases once it blooms. It's described as similar to the smell of rotting meat.

It's expected to bloom within the next week. Watch the livestream below: