New York Boat Show returns with something for everyone at Jacob Javits Center

By Steve Overmyer

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Whether you're a boat lover or just love the idea of the boating life, it's time to sail away. 

The New York Boat Show is back in town with something for everyone. 

It's estimated 100 million Americans go boating each year. 

Steve Overmyer was up bright and early Wednesday at the Jacob Javits Center to take us on board. 

He spoke with organizer Carrie Waible about what to expect this year. They also tried out some kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. 

CLICK HERE and watch the videos above for more information.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 8:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

