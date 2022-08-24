Watch CBS News
Local News

State judge OKs New York Blood Center's expansion plans

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Judge rules in favor of New York Blood Center expansion
Judge rules in favor of New York Blood Center expansion 00:23

NEW YORK -- The New York Blood Center can proceed with its expansion plans.

A state judge ruled in favor of the Blood Center, which wants to renovate its 100-year-old, three-story building on East 66th Street.

READ MORE: City Council Approves New York Blood Center's Expansion Plans For Upper East Side Headquarters

The New York Blood Center plans a 16-story state-of-the-art building for its headquarters.

The judge ruled in favor of a rezoning application and rejected petitioners who wanted to block construction of the much taller building.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 7:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.