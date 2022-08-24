State judge OKs New York Blood Center's expansion plans

Judge rules in favor of New York Blood Center expansion

NEW YORK -- The New York Blood Center can proceed with its expansion plans.

A state judge ruled in favor of the Blood Center, which wants to renovate its 100-year-old, three-story building on East 66th Street.

The New York Blood Center plans a 16-story state-of-the-art building for its headquarters.

The judge ruled in favor of a rezoning application and rejected petitioners who wanted to block construction of the much taller building.