Gov. Kathy Hochul: New York bars serve alcohol early for Sunday's Buffalo Bills game in London
NEW YORK -- The Buffalo Bills will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday morning, and fans here at home can hit the bars early.
Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on X that she has directed the New York State Liquor Authority to extend the deadline for special permits.
That means sports bars and restaurants can open early and begin to serve alcohol as early as 8 a.m. for Sunday's 9:30 a.m. kickoff.
