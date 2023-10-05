Gov. Kathy Hochul: New York bars serve alcohol early for Sunday's Buffalo Bills game in London

NEW YORK -- The Buffalo Bills will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday morning, and fans here at home can hit the bars early.

Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on X that she has directed the New York State Liquor Authority to extend the deadline for special permits.

With the @BuffaloBills playing across the pond on Sunday morning, I know fans will be gathering for the big game & may fancy a pint.



I'm directing the State Liquor Authority to extend the deadline for special permits, so sports bars & restaurants can serve as early as 8am. ❤️💙 — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 4, 2023

That means sports bars and restaurants can open early and begin to serve alcohol as early as 8 a.m. for Sunday's 9:30 a.m. kickoff.