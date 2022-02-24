Watch CBS News

Over $640,000 recovered from scam artists delivered to nonprofits fighting breast cancer in New York

NEW YORK -- New York Attorney General Letitia James has delivered more than $640,000 to five nonprofit organizations working to fight breast cancer.

The money was recovered from organizations and individuals that defrauded New Yorkers into making donations.

"These scam artists created confusion and misinformation about breast cancer. They make good people think twice before donating money," James said.

The recovered funds were distributed to the American Cancer Society, Living Beyond Breast Cancer and three other groups.

