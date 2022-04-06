New York Attorney General calls on NFL to take action on allegations of sexism, discrimination against women

NEW YORK - New York's Attorney General Letitia James is calling on the NFL to take action on allegations of sexism and discrimination against women who work for the league.

James sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with six other attorneys general.

She says they are concerned about recent reports that more than 30 former employees are describing a pervasive culture that includes sexual harassment, targeted retaliation and stereotyping.

An NFL spokesperson told CBS2 the league shares "the commitment of the attorneys general to ensuring that all of our workplaces - including the league office and 32 clubs - are diverse, inclusive and free from discrimination and harassment."

"We have made great strides over the years in support of that commitment, but acknowledge that we, like many organizations, have more work to do," the statement from NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy continued. "We look forward to sharing with the attorneys general the policies, practices, protocols, education programs and partnerships we have implemented to act on this commitment and confirm that the league office and our clubs maintain a respectful workplace where all our employees, including women, have an opportunity to thrive."