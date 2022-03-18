Gov. Kathy Hochul: 20 million at-home COVID tests will be distributed in New York
NEW YORK -- With COVID cases on the rise in other parts of the world, Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to remain vigilant and get tested as needed.
Thursday, she announced New York will distribute 20 million at-home COVID test kits.
"Let's get those in people's hands. If there's any warning signs, anyone's concerned, that they can get that test immediately," Hochul said.
FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments
The test kits will be handed out at schools, nursing homes, NYCHA buildings and food banks.
Elected officials will also help distribute them.
