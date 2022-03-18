Watch CBS News

Gov. Kathy Hochul: 20 million at-home COVID tests will be distributed in New York

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Hochul urges New Yorkers to continue testing for COVID as needed 00:28

NEW YORK -- With COVID cases on the rise in other parts of the world, Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to remain vigilant and get tested as needed.

Thursday, she announced New York will distribute 20 million at-home COVID test kits.

"Let's get those in people's hands. If there's any warning signs, anyone's concerned, that they can get that test immediately," Hochul said.

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments

The test kits will be handed out at schools, nursing homes, NYCHA buildings and food banks.

Elected officials will also help distribute them.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 17, 2022 / 8:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.