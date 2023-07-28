Watch CBS News
New York Aquarium welcomes new southern sea otter

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Southern sea otter enjoys ice as new resident of New York Aquarium
Southern sea otter enjoys ice as new resident of New York Aquarium 00:19

NEW YORK -- The New York Aquarium has a new resident.

Ryder, the southern sea otter, was rescued from California in 2021.

He was found underweight and without his mother, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says he couldn't survive on his own in the wild.

The aquarium says Ryder learned sea otter behaviors at aquariums in California before he was sent to the New York Aquarium in May.

Recent video shows Ryder playing with a piece of ice and the aquarium's other rescued sea otter, Quint.

Southern sea otters are listed as a threatened species.

July 28, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

