New York Aquarium welcomes new southern sea otter

Southern sea otter enjoys ice as new resident of New York Aquarium

Southern sea otter enjoys ice as new resident of New York Aquarium

Southern sea otter enjoys ice as new resident of New York Aquarium

NEW YORK -- The New York Aquarium has a new resident.

Ryder, the southern sea otter, was rescued from California in 2021.

He was found underweight and without his mother, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says he couldn't survive on his own in the wild.

The aquarium says Ryder learned sea otter behaviors at aquariums in California before he was sent to the New York Aquarium in May.

Recent video shows Ryder playing with a piece of ice and the aquarium's other rescued sea otter, Quint.

Southern sea otters are listed as a threatened species.