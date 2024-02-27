New York and New Jersey report more than a dozen child flu deaths so far this season

N.Y. and N.J. report more than a dozen child flu deaths

N.Y. and N.J. report more than a dozen child flu deaths

N.Y. and N.J. report more than a dozen child flu deaths

NEW YORK -- More than a dozen children have died from the flu this season across New York and New Jersey.

New York health officials say 11 children have died from the flu. Their ages have not been released.

New Jersey reports two child influenza deaths. The victims were between the ages of 5 and 17 years old, and one had significant health conditions.

Health officials urge people to get their flu shots, if they haven't already.

Flu symptoms include fever and chills, sore throat and cough, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache, fatigue and sometimes vomiting or diarrhea.