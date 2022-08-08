New York agriculture officials to address growing population of spotted lanternflies

NEW YORK -- Spotted lanternflies, an invasive species, have been spreading across the Northeast.

New York State agriculture officials are giving an update Monday on the plan to address them.

Experts say if you see them, squash them. The bugs don't hurt humans or animals, but they can damage crops and certain trees.

The gray and black dotted insect feeds on more than 70 plants that are critical to agriculture.

They have now been found in all five boroughs and other parts of the Tri-State Area.

Read More: When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies

"I don't have thousands. I have a couple hundred. So it's manageable," said Rutgers University professor Anne Nielson.

Nielson is a Rutgers professor conducting research to help farmers manage pests.

"In my yard, I go around and I'll knock a bunch of them into soapy water," she said.

She said you can do that or simply squash them. For a major infestation, she recommends calling a pest control company.

Spotted lanternflies don't fly very far, but they often spread by hitching a ride on cars.

"Check your car, kill what you find. Leave them there, then go," said Joe Zoltowski, with the New Jersey Department of Agriculture. "It's a few minutes of your time to try and minimize that hitchhiking ability."

Farmers worry the increased population can be detrimental to crops.

"It's tough to take care of what we have here. To have them come in here, we'd have a hard time controlling it," said Marc Wesson, with Friends of Van Vorst Park Inc.

The state's agricultural department is expected to make an announcement at noon to discuss its efforts to combat the bug's population.