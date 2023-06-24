Gov. Hochul signs abortion bill protecting New York doctors serving out-of-state patients

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill protecting New York-based doctors who prescribe abortion pills for out-of-state patients into law almost a year to the day after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Twenty states banned or limited abortion access since the high court's ruling, while New York and 19 other states strengthened abortion rights.

The law enacted by Hochul on Friday will allow more patients to seek abortion care without having to travel far. It shields abortion providers serving those patients from litigation.

President Joe Biden also took action.

"I never, ever thought I'd be signing an executive order protecting the right to contraception," said Mr. Biden.

The president's executive order strengthens access to birth control pills through the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid services. It serves to ensure access to pills for veterans and service members through other federal programs.

The order has widespread support in the Tri-State Area.

"We never thought that there would be a day where Roe v. Wade would be reversed," said Leah Maignan, of Plainfield, New Jersey.

"In this day and age there are other things we should be concerned about, not ripping away the rights of women. I feel like this is 'The Handmaid's Tale' that we're living through, and it's insane," said Wendy Boudin, from the Upper West Side.

But the country is clearly divided on the issue.

"If I were president of the United States, I would certainly have a 15 week limit," said Sen. Tim Scott, who is seeking the Republican nomination in 2024.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is also seeking the GOP's nomination, dismissed the notion that the abortion rights debate would hurt Republicans on the ballot.

"The cause of life is the calling of our time and we must not rest and must not relent until we restore the sanctity of life," said Pence.

Democrats vowed to fight back.

"We will continue to stand on the side of women," said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Last year, New York City expanded access by opening an abortion access hub that's served nearly 2,000 patients.