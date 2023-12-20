Iconic "2024" numerals arrive in Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve celebration

NEW YORK -- Ready or not, we're getting ready to close the book on 2023.

Times Square is getting ready too, with the arrival of the iconic numerals for the New Year's Eve celebration.

The numerals are set to light up at 11 a.m. Wednesday, before they are placed under the ball on Friday.

"The numerals right behind us here are going to be lit today, the public will have a chance to get their photos. And then, those numbers are going up on top of 1 Times Square, so they will light when we strike midnight with the 4 replacing the 3," said Gary Winkler with the Times Square Alliance.

The numerals weigh more than 1,000 pounds and they're made up of 588 lightbulbs. The ball itself weighs another 12,000 pounds.

New Yorkers and tourists from all over will have a chance to take their picture with the numerals and write their wishes on the confetti that's set to rain down at midnight.