MTA officials promise "more modern passenger experience" as new subway cars are rolled out

New subway cars now in service on A line

NEW YORK -- New subway cars have officially rolled out on the A line.

Transit officials say they have wider doors, security cameras, digital screens and more accessible seating.

The trains also have a more modern signaling system, which MTA CEO Janno Lieber says will allow for faster service.

"The new cars are going to give our riders a more modern passenger experience so riding the subway no longer feels like a step into the past," Lieber said.

This is the first time in five years there's been a new fleet of subway cars.