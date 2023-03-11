Watch CBS News
MTA officials promise "more modern passenger experience" as new subway cars are rolled out

New subway cars now in service on A line
NEW YORK -- New subway cars have officially rolled out on the A line.

Transit officials say they have wider doors, security cameras, digital screens and more accessible seating.

The trains also have a more modern signaling system, which MTA CEO Janno Lieber says will allow for faster service.

"The new cars are going to give our riders a more modern passenger experience so riding the subway no longer feels like a step into the past," Lieber said.

This is the first time in five years there's been a new fleet of subway cars.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 9:08 PM

