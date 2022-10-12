New spots open for affordable child care in New York City
NEW YORK - New spots are open for affordable child care in New York City.
Starting next week, low-income families can apply for child care vouchers from the city's Administration for Children's Services.
Families can apply by CLICKING HERE.
Spots opened up after the city was able to clear a backlogged waitlist that had more than 36,000 children on it.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.