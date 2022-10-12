Watch CBS News
New spots open for affordable child care in New York City

NEW YORK - New spots are open for affordable child care in New York City. 

Starting next week, low-income families can apply for child care vouchers from the city's Administration for Children's Services. 

Families can apply by CLICKING HERE

Spots opened up after the city was able to clear a backlogged waitlist that had more than 36,000 children on it. 

